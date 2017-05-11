Aragon Man Arrested in Rome After Breaking Window to Woman’s Home

Jeffery James Lovingood Jr, 26 of Aragon, was arrested in Rome on Wednesday after he allegedly broke the window out of a woman’s home that he had been told to stay away from.

Reports said that Lovingood showed up at the woman’s Ave A home intoxicated while cursing at the home and in the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Reports added that officers went to the home numerous times, but Lovingood kept running away from the scene. He was finally captured near the Coosa Valley News office building.

Lovingood is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunk.