Amanda Carter Selected as the New Downtown Development Director for the City of Rome

The office of the Rome City Manager is pleased to announce Amanda Carter has been selected as the new Downtown Development Director to succeed Ann Arnold. Carter currently serves as the Administrative Assistant/ Marketing & Event Coordinator and was selected from a field of thirty internal and external candidates. She presented before an interview panel consisting of Human Resources Assistant Director Kristy Childre, Downtown Development Authority Chair Steven McDowell, City Manager Sammy Rich and Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson.

Carter has worked in Downtown Development for 5 years where she has been responsible for the marketing and promotion of Downtown Rome; overseeing financials including the management of multiple budgets; and establishing relationships to strengthen and build partnerships. Carter has also coordinated large downtown events including downtown street festivals, loft tours, concerts and multiple holiday events to attract visitors to the downtown area.

“She has worked to exceed the desired goals of the Downtown Development Authority and certainly has a passion for developing the historic, social and economic culture of the downtown,” said Rich. He added that Carter has worked in all facets of Downtown Development and has great ideas on how to continue the positive momentum of downtown. Rich will present Carter to the Rome City Commission for affirmation of his appointment at the May 22, 2017 Commission Meeting.

Carter received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Kennesaw State University. She is a graduate of Leadership Rome and Georgia Academy for Economic Development. She has also completed Main Street and Historic Preservation training programs.

Downtown Rome was designated in 2014 as one of Georgia’s Exceptional Main Streets and is one of 16 cities in the state with this recognition. This designation is awarded to communities who have been proven leaders in their field of downtown development.