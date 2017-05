David Tyler Goldman, 19 of Adairsville, was arrested Monday night on Ga 53 and Loop 1 after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man inside his vehicle.

The victim reported that Goldman attempted to push him out of the truck and onto the road as he pointed a gun at him.

Reports added that Goldman was spotted by authorities driving in a reckless manner.

Goldman is charged with reckless conduct, aggravated assault and reckless driving