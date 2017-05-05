Coosa Valley News Person of the Week – Terri Morgan

When a national Neo-Nazi group decided it wanted to come to Rome nearly a year ago a group of concerned citizens decided to take things in their own hands. When the group Turn Your Back on Hate decided to organize a peace rally against the group little did they know it would still be going a year later. Listen as Terri Morgan speaks about the group’s past year and what is ahead for them!

It is because of her love for the community we honor Terri Morgan as Coosa Valley News Person of the Week.

