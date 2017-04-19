Two Injured in Bartow Couny Plane Crash

Bartow County emergency crews were called to Milam Bridge Road in Euharlee at 1:50 Tuesday for a plane crash. Upon arrival to the scene the crews found a small 2 seat plane with heavy damage. The crew quickly began a search and located 2 patients. An Air Life helicopter was contacted for support.

The first patient a male was found to have numerous trauma injuries and the crew began trauma protocol treatmentt for this patient. The patients care was released to the helicopter crew once on the scene. The patient was flown to Grady Hospital.

The second patient also a male was conscious but also had numerous trauma injuries. A quick assessment of the patient was done and treatment was started. The second patient was transported to Floyd hospital via BCEMS. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

From WBHF Radio