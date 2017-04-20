Rome Woman Found with Drugs and Gun During Search

Jasmine Monique Heath, 26 of Rome, was arrested on multiple drug charges after a search at a home on Wilson Avenue turned up numerous drugs.

Reports stated that officers found a quantity of marijuana, drug scales, oxycodone that was not in its original container and a gun.

Reports added that the search was performed by the metro drug task force.

Health is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and drugs not in original container.