Rome Police Issues Statement on Prom Season

Studies show that Prom, Graduation and summertime have the highest fatality rates among our teens. This is a great way to remind not just our students, but also parents and the community of the critical importance of safe driving behavior at what is not only the most exciting time of the school year, but also the deadliest time of year for our young people. Helping our teenagers to become aware of their decision and how it affects others is our hope to get to driving smart.

The Rome Police Department will be coordinating “Operation: Prom Promise 2017” on April 20th. “Operation: Prom Promise” is an event designed to share information about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with teenage drivers.

On April 20th, students will assemble in the auditorium for a presentation in partnership with AAA. A local victim advocate will be the guest speaker along with representatives from the Rome Police Department. After the assembly, students will have the opportunity to speak with officers and experience what it is like to be under the influence. Students will be provided “drunk goggles” which simulate the effects of impairment. Students have the option to perform field impairment evaluations and get first hand experience of what it is like to perform divided attention test.

It is the goal of the Rome Police Department to induce motorist to drive safely. Providing real life education to our young drivers is paramount to keeping our roadways safe. We can still make positive change in a young person’s life by establishing a clear path to the right decision.