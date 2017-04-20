Rome Man Charged with Strong Arm Robbery

Jamal Cartez Newman, 21 of Rome, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a 20 year-old man just before 5 AM on January 9th of this year at Sherwood Forrest Baptist Church.

Reports stated that Newman placed the victim in fear of serious bodily injury by intimation before robbing him of his property.

Reports added that when police arrived to the scene Newman refused to stop for police and then proceeded to escape on foot.

Police said that the items that were stolen was found on Newman when he was arrested.

Newman is charged with strong arm robbery, theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.