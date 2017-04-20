Rome Man Arrested for Stealing Money from Twinkle Store

Mickey Andrew Hamilton, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly developing a scheme to steal from the Twinkle Food Mart on Calhoun Road.

Reports stated that Hamilton allegedly accepted $240 with the agreement that he would use the money to purchase equipment of the convenience store. Reports added that Hamilton then failed to make the transaction and used the money for his own personal use.

Reports added that the alleged theft occurred back on November 30, 2016.

Hamilton is charged with theft by taking.