Rome Man Arrested After Attacking Woman and Burning Her Belongings

Richard Bradley Clark, 41 of Rome, was arrested at a home on Maple Road after he allegedly attacked a woman and burned her belongings. Reports stated that Clark grabbed the woman and threw her to the floor, resulting in her sustaining visible bruising.

Reports went on to state that Clark then took property belonging to the victim and burned it in the yard. Property that was destroyed was valued at more than $500.

Reports added that the attack occurred on March 13th.

Clark is charged with battery and criminal damage to property.