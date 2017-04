Garrett Terrell Shields, 45 of Atlanta, was booked into the Floyd County Jail Tuesday after he escaped custody at the Floyd County Prison back on March 5.

Shields was convicted of two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime back in 2007.

His release date was set for August 29, 2022.

Shields is now charged with felony escape.