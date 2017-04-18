Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital Employee’s Reunion

Hello NWGRH Friends! A group of former employees, retirees and friends of NWGRH is planning a gathering on May 6, 2017 at

Ridge Ferry Park on Riverside Parkway between 2:00-6:00 PM. We are going to cook out, probably hot dogs and fixings, and we will provide sodas and water. Mostly this is about seeing old friends and “catching up.” We have to pay for food and pavilion at the park, so we are asking everyone who plans to attend to contribute $5 per person to help defray expenses. Payment in advance is required by April 22.

Please pay by check made to Battey Retirees Club or cash to:

Teresa Dudley

28 Hannah Court SE

Silver Creek, GA 30173

Jackie Jenkins

1809 Flannery St.

Rome, GA. 30161

706-204-6112

We hope to see you there on May 6.

Questions? Call:

Lee Eidson 706-346-1637

Teresa Dudley 706-346-4746

Jackie Jenkins 706-204-6112

Ken Dudley 706-766-3190