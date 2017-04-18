Local Students Announced as 2017 Georgia Scholars

One-hundred and eighty-three graduating seniors from schools across Georgia have been recognized as 2017 Georgia Scholars, the Georgia Department of Education announced this week. Several of those students were from the Coosa Valley, including; Sam Bryant from Model High, Brian Richey from Armuchee High, and Mary Jo McCormick, Abigail Young, both from Rome,

Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Department identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. The program is coordinated by the Department’s Excellence Recognition Office and through local coordinators in each public school system and in private schools throughout the state. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to each of our 2017 Georgia Scholars,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “These students have exemplary academic performance but they’ve also gained soft skills by taking on leadership roles within their schools and communities. I am confident we will hear great things about their accomplishments in the near future.”

Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home. Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during the four years of high school; who performed excellently in all courses; who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and who have assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.