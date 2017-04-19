Lindale Teen Arrested for Repeatedly Stalking Girl

Jamie Lee Miller, 17 of Lindale, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly violated a protection order for the second time this year.

Reports stated that Miller made contact with the victim on two different occasions while she was attending the Floyd County College and Career Academy.

Reports added that while at the school Miller attempted to pass a note to the girl though another student. The note was then turned in to a school administrator. Later that day while the victim was sitting in the school office next to another male, Miller allegedly had to be restrained to keep him from attacking the male student.

Reports went on to say that Miller told authorities that he believed that he and the victim were still in a relationship and that the protection order is invalid.

Miller is charged with felony aggravated stalking, a 2nd or subsequent conviction.