Lindale Man Arrested for Financial Card Fraud

Jimmy Dewayne Towe Sr, 50 of Lindale, was arrested after he allegedly admitted to using another man’s debit card to buy numerous items and withdraw money without permission.
Towe is charged with the unauthorized use of financial card transactions.
