High Speed Chase Ends with Wreck and Arrest of Suspect

Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence in Plainville this week in response to a disturbance. While patrolling the area, deputies observed a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle that had just been involved in the disturbance travelling at a high rate of speed, in the rain, on State Route 53 near Scottsville.

When the deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver fled away at a higher rate of speed. A pursuit north/east on State Route 53 (Rome Road) ensued. Nearing the intersection with Miller’s Ferry Road, the driver of this vehicle began ‘zig zagging’ through traffic, striking the vehicles of several innocent motorists and running others off the roadway before coming to a stop. The driver was quickly apprehended without further resistance.

There were no serious injuries among the drivers and passengers of the other automobiles. Fire/Rescue, EMS, and other public safety personnel responded to the scene. The suspect was identified as one Keith Blake Brown, age 51, of 591 Riverbend Road, Plainville, Georgia.

He was jailed and has been charged with (felony) Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Officers, DUI, Reckless Driving, Interference With Government Property (felony), Driving With a Suspended License, Failure to Maintain Lane, No Headlights/Signals, Too Fast For Conditions, Hit and Run, and Open (alcohol) Container. The State Patrol conducted the crash investigation.

Sheriff Ralston said, “This extraordinarily dangerous situation was initiated by a lawless, drunken idiot. Fortunately there were no serious injuries, and it was brought to a swift resolution. A very dangerous driver was removed from the road and will now be brought before our local court to answer for his actions”.