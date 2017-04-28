Grace and Sophia Panek – Coosa Valley News Person of the Week

Rome siblings, Grace and Sophia Panek, decided to make the switch to Georgia Cyber Academy, after being subject to relentless bullying in their traditional school. Grace has high-functioning Asperger’s and autism, and navigated academics well until the third grade, when her academics began to suffer due to her social struggles. Although Sophia does not have any disabilities, she was also bullied due to her sister’s conditions.
Watch as the sister’s talk about how Georgia Cyber academy changed their lives, as well as their plans for the future.
With April being Autism Awareness Month we honor Grace and Sophia Panek as the Coosa Valley News Person of the Week!
The Coosa Valley News Person of the Week is sponsored by The Rome Floyd Recycling Center and Gondola Pizza.
One Comment
Pingback: GCA Sisters Named Coosa Valley News People of the Week – K12 Newsroom