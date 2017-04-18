Georgia DOT begins repair of deteriorating asphalt spots in Polk County

Georgia DOT advises motorists on State Route (SR) 6 in Polk County that a maintenance crew will begin this morning its work on repairing and deep patching the deteriorating asphalt spots on this highway. Work will proceed daily Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. This maintenance operation and the temporary lane closure it necessitates are weather permitting and subject to change.

It is the Georgia DOT policy to repair and maintain Georgia interstates and state highways promptly, efficiently and economically using well-planned activities, proper equipment, and skilled and dedicated employees. Prompt repair of small asphalt pavement defects has significant impacts on reducing maintenance costs. Deep patching which will be used in this maintenance operation is one of the methods Georgia DOT uses to repair deteriorated, settled, cracking and dislodged pavement.