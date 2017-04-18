GBi to Investigate Officer involved Shooting

On Sunday, April 16, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Auburn Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting in Auburn, GA.

Preliminary information from Auburn authorities indicates that at approximately 4:07 PM, a 911 call was made reporting a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Wages Road, Auburn, GA. Officer Billy Willis arrived and was advised by the female at the residence that a male aggressor had left the scene and ran into a wooded area behind the residence. Sgt. Jeff Scott arrived and began searching the wooded area where he encountered Stephen Frank Nichols, age 46. Nichols attempted to provide false information by pretending to not be the individual who the officer was looking for. Nichols drew a firearm and fired at the officer. Sgt. Scott returned fire, striking Nichols multiple times. Nichols was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Barrow County District Attorney’s Office for review.