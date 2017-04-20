Former Georgia Sheriff Arrested on 17 Felony Charges

On Wednesday, April 19th, 2017, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested former Miller County Sheriff Shane Rathel on one count of Violation of Oath of Office (Felony), and sixteen counts of Theft by Taking (Felony).

These new warrants were taken as part of the ongoing GBI investigation. New information was uncovered which led agents to discover the theft of monies in various areas associated with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Rathel turned himself in to the Miller County Jail where he was booked and processed on the new charges. The charges against Rathel will be handled through the Miller County Superior Court.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The GBI and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to contact the GBI Region 9 office at (229)225-4090 or the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 758-3421.