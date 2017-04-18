Former Florida Tile Building Sold and Balta Home USA to Bring in 75 Jobs for Rome

The Rome Floyd Chamber is pleased to announce that the 172 acre site previously occupied by Florida Tile has been purchased by an investment partnership. Phillip Hight of Hight Property Group and Hardman Knox of Knox Properties recently acquired the site from Caterpillar.

The partnership between Hight Property Group and Knox Properties will result in a combined $10 million investment and the creation of 75 new jobs in Rome and Floyd County.

“Additionally, the widening of Highway 140 combined with the lack of industrial product in the NW Industrial Market puts us in a unique position to attract industrial users,” Phillip Hight offered in a statement. “The Rome Floyd community created new momentum for an already quality community.”

“We are happy to say that we have partnered with the leadership in Floyd County and the Economic Development Team to recruit Balta Group,” Hight said. The Rome location will be the United States Headquarters for Balta Group.

Balta is the largest producer of textile floor coverings in Europe. With a consolidated net turnover of 557 million Euros, 95% of its products exported to over 100 countries throughout the world. Balta creates woven area rugs, wall-to-wall carpets and residential carpet tiles, wall-to-wall contract carpet, commercial carpet tiles and needle felt and technical non-wovens.

“Balta Home USA is very happy to open its new distribution center in the renovated building. We are convinced that this will support our further growth plans and that this will be beneficial for Floyd County and Balta Home USA” said Hans Fossez, President Sales and Marketing Balta Home.

“It is exciting news that this employer will utilize this vacant building in such a good area employer in Floyd County” said Rhonda Wallace, Floyd County Commission Chair.

“We look forward to seeing people getting jobs and to be able to work at this location again,” said Jamie Doss, the Mayor of Rome.

“It is great to see a new employer revitalizing this site. This will be a wonderful catalyst for the Shannon area,” said John Quinlivan Chairman Rome Floyd Development Authority, Chairman of the Board for the Chamber and CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center.

The new owners plan to renovate the existing 320,000 square feet industrial facility to the Balta Group and lease the remaining property to future prospects. The remaining acreage will be developed into pad sites ranging from 50,000 sf to 700,000 sf.

The Balta Group qualifies for a Payment In Lieu Of Tax (PILOT) plan based on their capital investment and the creation of 75 jobs. They offer a minimum pay of $10.50 an hour, offer health insurance and a retirement plan to their employees, while minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The Rome Floyd Development Authority offers incentives to companies that pay their employees well and create a win/win for the community.

Special thank you to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Power Company, City of Rome, Floyd County, the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, the Development Authority of Floyd County, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Institute of Technology and Rome Floyd Chamber for their support.