Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help in Finding Man

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating Dennis Lewis Turner Jr l. If you have any information that would lead to his arrest or conviction please contact the Warrants Division at 706-291-4111 ext. 8825 or 706-236-2466.

Tuner is wanted for obstruction, two counts of meth possession, three counts of selling meth, manufacturing a non controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance near a park or public housing and third degree cruelty to children.

If there is no answer please leave a message. Your call is always anonymous. You may also private message us here on Facebook.

