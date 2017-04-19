Driving Without a Seat belt Lands Rome Man in Jail

A wanted man, Michael Steen Boswell, 39 of Rome, was captured after a chase with police on Ga 20 at 411 near Chateau Drive.

Reports stated that Boswell was being pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt when he attempted to run from police.

After a chase it was discovered that Boswell was wanted on a failure to appear warrant.

Reports added that Boswell fought with an officer, which resulted in the officer suffering lacerations and a broken nose.

Boswell is charged with felony obstruction, attempting to elude a police officer, seat belt violation, failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.