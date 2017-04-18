Clint Decker takes the reins of Armuchee High boys basketball

For the past six years, Clint Decker has worked with head coaches at Armuchee High totaling over 78 years of basketball coaching experience. Now it is time for Decker to step into the spotlight as he has been announced as the new boys head basketball coach at Armuchee High School. “Coach Decker brings the experience of coaching with and playing for some of the best and most experienced high school basketball coaches in Georgia and Alabama,” commented incoming Armuchee High principal John Rhodarmer. “The Armuchee community looks forward to the exciting brand of basketball coach Decker will bring to our school.” “We want to play an up-tempo brand of basketball, and everything we do will be geared towards reaching that goal,” Decker said. “The style of play we’ll be playing will be something that will give Armuchee basketball a new identity and one that will be exciting to see unfold.” Decker has been the assistant basketball coach at Armuchee High since coming to the school as a social science teacher in 2011. He assisted coach Ray Tucker for the first three seasons. Coach Tucker coached basketball for 48 years. “His knowledge of basketball is second to none,” commented Decker. “

I learned so much about the game of basketball and how to manage a basketball team successfully working with coach Tucker.” For the last three years, Decker was an assistant under Kerry Wildes – a 30-year veteran basketball coach. Decker is a graduate of Jacksonville State University and he played high school basketball in Cherokee County, Alabama for coach Neal Wester, one of the most successful coaches in North Alabama.

“The goal of our program is to consistently compete year in and year out,” Decker said. “I want our team to be seen as hard working on the court and in the classroom.” The Armuchee team has a solid group of players returning next season. “They will be the building blocks of what we hope to accomplish here at Armuchee,” added Decker. “I believe that people will see a different Armuchee boys basketball program than they are accustomed to seeing, and I am excited about the upcoming season.”

I would like to give God the glory for the doors he has opened for me.,” concluded Decker. “He is always faithful, and without him I am nothing.” He added, “I would also like to thank my wife Hannah because she is my rock and my biggest supporter”.