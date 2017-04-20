Chase in Floyd County Ends with Arrest in Cherokee County

A police chase that started in Floyd County came to an end in Cedar Bluff with the arrest of an unidentified driver.

Reports stated that Floyd County Police was running radar on Georgia Highway 20 near the state line when they clocked a Black Dodge Charger going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. Officers said that when they attempted to pull the vehicle over the driver refused to stop and continued into Cherokee County.

Cedar Bluff Police was able to stop the suspect at the intersection of Highway 68 East and County Road 75.

Authorities said that if he had stopped in Floyd County he would only have been issued a citation, however, he will now be charged with felon fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Speeding and Reckless Driving.