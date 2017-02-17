William Boyce Barbee, Jr., 54, of Cartersville, GA, died on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at his home. Born in Chattanooga, TN on March 31, 1962, he was the son of the late William Boyce Barbee, Sr. and Mary Agnes Freestone Barbee.

Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome and was a small business owner for most of his life. He was a devoted husband and father. When it came to people, he was never in a hurry; he was a true friend and was fearless in all he did. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ann Barry Talbott and Charles McManus Talbott, Sr.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Talbott Barbee; his children, Amanda Austin Barbee, Melissa Marie Barbee, Jessica Barbee Winters and husband, Joshua Winters, Jennifer Barbee Parrish and husband, Douglas Parrish, and Carolyn Talbott Barbee; his four grandsons, Henry, William, Graham, and Thomas; and his sisters, Mary Goude and Tricia Barbee.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome, GA at 1 o’clock in the afternoon with Father Rafa officiating. Interment will follow in Kingston at their home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening on Friday, February 17, at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Boyce Barbee, Jr. Please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.