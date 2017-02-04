Unity Christian Seniors Build on Legacy of Service and Achievement

As the tenth graduating class of Unity Christian School, last year’s class of 2016 set new standards for academic achievement, college acceptances, and AP honors. Nine of the 19 members of the class of 2016 earned AP Scholar awards, including students that scored in the top 1% nationally on the ACT and top 7% on the SAT.

The class of 2017 has decided to continue the trend. The 22 seniors in the Unity class of 2017 are compiling their own impressive list of college acceptances, and extensive resumes of leadership and community service.

More than 33% of the class has received full-tuition offers from schools throughout the south and east, with several students receiving full-tuition offers to multiple schools. Their combined standardized test scores are more than 20% above state and local averages, with multiple students earning perfect scores on subsections of the ACT.

Members of the class have had a tremendous response from colleges during the early acceptance period, including 5 acceptances to the University of Georgia, and STAR Student Carson Earnest’s recent acceptance to Georgia Tech. Earnest also received a full-tuition Presidential Scholarship offer and School of Engineering scholarship from the University of Alabama.

There are several standouts in the Unity class of 2017 with a well-rounded lists of achievements befitting a school focused on both development of biblical worldview and excellence in academics, leadership and service.

Senior Hannah Payne, has not only excelled in the classroom, but was also named the Salvation Army Volunteer of the Year in 2016. The Young American’s for Freedom Chapter led by Payne and several of her classmates was named National High School Chapter of the Year in 2016. With multiple options, she plans to attend the University of Georgia to study Political Science.

Kyle Jacobson has garnered national awards for his academic achievements, and was honored as a 2017 Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship Program for scoring in the top 5% nationally on the PSAT/NMSQT standardized test. He was named an AP Scholar with Honors as a junior, and was selected to participate in the Governor’s Honor’s Program.

As a member of the Young American’s for Freedom chapter, and Yearbook staff editor, Barrett Irmscher, has had his hands in many high profile promotional activities for the school including design of the Opening Presentation for the Education on Purpose banquet featuring Lt. Col. Oliver North. Irmscher has been awarded Presidential and full-tuition scholarships at the University of Alabama, Auburn University, and Mercer University.

Mikala Whitehead, a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Rome, has thrived in high school at Unity in both academics and athletics. She has been named a scholar athlete all four years while playing for the Unity Lion’s basketball and volleyball teams. She has received a $76,000 scholarship offer from Xavier University, along with acceptances from Oglethorpe and the University of Georgia. She hopes to attend the University of Notre Dame to study medicine.

Senior teacher and advisor, Susan Payne, is proud of the class she has grown to know very well. “They see a bigger picture than just this moment. They are thoughtful and conscientious enough to ask why. They are willing to work and give their best whether it is an academic problem or volunteer opportunity.”

Abigail Sorrow is one example of the hardworking and thoughtful nature of this class. She has received a full-tuition scholarship offer from the University of Alabama worth more than $107,000, along with acceptances from Clemson University and the University of Georgia. Yet, she plans to attend Covenant College because of her love for the culture of a private Christian school. Committed to a life of serving, she has a tutoring service for younger students and authors the blog, “An Open Letter,” to bring joy to others by helping them recognize what God is doing in their lives.

Also demonstrating a commitment to servant leadership, Hannah Eddins, organized a support group for high school girls known as P.O.D.S. (Praying. Obeying. Discipling and Serving). Eddins recently led the Unity Lion’s women’s soccer team to a State Championship, and in doing so was named 1 of 10 Most Positive Athletes in the State of Georgia for her leadership, fortitude, and sportsmanship in competition. She intends to continue her athletic career playing college soccer.

Eddins and Sorrow are two of many in their class that have taken personal initiative to impact their community through service. Ben Prevost, who plans to pursue a career in medicine logged more than 130 hours in the summer of 2016 as a volunteer for Floyd Medical Center. Ivana Yang is an instructor for young dancers at the Baird School of Dance. An avid equestrian, Anna Kate Rix is a summer camp instructor teaching children an appreciation of horses and how to ride.

Collectively, the class of 2017, has joined the classes of 2015 and 2016 to raise more than $35,000 for the Alumni Scholarship Fund and assist their schoolmates with tuition costs.

According to Jennifer Jolly, Unity Christian Guidance Counselor, “I have been so pleased to see how the hard work and diligence of the Class of 2017 has been recognized and honored by the colleges and universities to which they have applied. We are celebrating with our seniors as college admission and scholarship offers continue to be extended to them. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the impact they will make on the world beyond Unity and Rome.”