Two Floyd County Schools Evacuated After Threat

Floyd County Schools have confirmed that Model High has been cleared and all students are back in class. Activity has also returned to normal at Model Elementary and Model Middle. Coosa High is still being checked at this time.

Previous:

Safety precautions and evacuations are taking place at Coosa High and Model High after an electronic phone threat was made today. Students are safe and being taken care of by faculty and staff. Public Safety officials are working with the system to ensure no danger is present at each high school facility and children are in safe areas. Once public safety personnel determine the buildings are safe, students will return to class. Lunches will be provided to students missing lunch time during the situation.