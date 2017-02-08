Truong Wins Rome City Spelling Bee Title

West Central Elementary sixth grade student Kathy Truong defeated dozens of other students to become the 2017 Rome City Schools Spelling Bee Champion this week.

The final round of the district spelling bee included seven winners and seven alternates from each elementary and middle school.

Truong won the title by spelling the word “abyss”. She defeated runner-up Cai Sabino after going round after round for more than an hour.

Truong will now advance to the district bee, which will be Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Georgia Highlands College