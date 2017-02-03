Rome Man Gets 5 Years in Prison for Killing Friend

Cody Throneberry, 21 of Rome, was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to the shooting death of his friend 20 year-old Owens Hicks. Throneberry pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and pointing a gun at another.

Throneberry was also sentenced to five years of probation after his release.

Prosecutors requested that Throneberry be sentenced to the maximum 11 year sentence.

Cody Throneberry, 20 of Rome, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a shooting that resulted in the death of his friend 20 year-old Owen Hicks on June 2, 2016. Reports said that the two were playing with a 9 mm pistol when it went off and shot Hicks in the face. Owens died three days later.

Throneberry is charged with involuntarily manslaughter, misdemeanor pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct.

The two were in a bedroom of Throneberry’s home at 1249 Bell’s Ferry Road when the 9mm pistol went off, police reported.

Officials have confirmed that a Rome man who was accidentally shot last Thursday, 20 year-old Owen Hicks, passed away Sunday morning. Hick body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, as set protocol for a gunshot victim.

Floyd County Police are investigating a shooting in the Bells Ferry Road community that has left 21 year-old Owen Hicks on life support and in critical condition. Reports said that Hicks was accidentally shot in the head by his friend 20 year-old Cody Throneberry.

Sources said that Hicks was shot by a 9 mm pistol.

No arrest has been made but investigators are actively reviewing evidence. Investigators don’t believe the incident was the result of foul play.

Floyd 911 received a call from 1249 Bells Ferry Road shortly after 5 p.m. on June 2, 2016 regarding a man being shot. Floyd County Police and rescue personnel responded and found Hicks unconscious in a bedroom.