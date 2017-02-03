Teen tech whizzes win at regional tech fair

Four Floyd County hi-tech teens showed off their talents by producing winning technology projects at the Northwest Georgia Regional Tech Fair held on January 27, at Georgia Highlands College. Ryan Lamb, a senior from Pepperell High School, won for Graphic Design in the junior/senior category. Armuchee Middle also had two winning projects for the seventh and eighth-grade division. Nic McCullough, an eighth-grader won for Digital Game Design while eighth-graders Sylvester Bassey and Chandler Cook took the top prize for Project Programming.

Over 400 teens from Northwest Georgia participated in the tech fair with the 47 team members representing Floyd County Schools. Competitors faced off in 3D modeling, animation, audio production, device modification, digital game design, digital photo production, graphic design, internet applications, mobile applications, multimedia applications, programming, project programming, robotics, tech literacy and video production.

Grade divisions were divided into five categories for the competition with two grade levels in each division. Students from third through twelfth grade participated in the annual technology competition. The technology fair was organized to empower students to become skilled in technology, creativity and innovation, communication, confidence, advocacy, and digital citizenship.

The three winning projects from Floyd County will join other winners in advancing to the Georgia Educational Technology Fair on March 11 at Middle Georgia State University in Macon, Georgia.