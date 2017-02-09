Teen Found Unresponsive in Bartow County Wreck

Bartow County EMS along with the Bartow County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident on Cass White Rd at Old Grassdale Rd Thursday afternoon. BCEMS arrived on the scene to find a teenage female still in the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive.

The patient had to be extricated from the vehicle. BCEMS requested Air life be enroute for transport. BCEMS crew began treatment of the patient for numerous trauma injuries during extrication and continued treatment until the patient was released to the flight crew.

The patient was flown to a level 1 trauma center for further treatment.