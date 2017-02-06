Stephen B. Bobowiec, age 96, of Rome, GA, local antique and classic car collector and restorer, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at a local hospital.

Mr. Bobowiec was born in Adams, Mass., on April 23, 1920, the son of Peter and Josephine Cichonski Bobowiec. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and graduated from Adams High School and also attended Berkshire Business School in North Adams, Mass.

He transferred to the Rome General Electric Co. in 1953 from the Naval Ordnance Division in Pittsfield, Mass. where he held various managerial positions in the manufacturing department and retired in 1983 with 44 years of service.

Enlisting in the U. S. Navy, he served aboard a Navy destroyer in the Pacific Theatre. His ship was honored in escorting the Battleship U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay for the signing of the peace treaty between the United States and Japan.

Mr. Bobowiec was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was an usher for many years, was a member of St. Mary’s Handbell Choir and served on the advisory board at St. Mary’s School. He was the leader of the St. Mary’s School Granddad maintenance and repair group. When he retired after 25 years he was honored with a Mass and all the faculty and children said their farewell. He was also a member of the Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 of the American Legion.

Mr. Bobowiec was a charter member of both the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree Honor Guard. He was a great antique car enthusiast and was responsible for forming the Rome Clock Tower Region Antique Club. Mr. Bobowiec was a member of the Model “A” Club, Rolls Royce Club and the Thunderbird Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Walter, Stanley, Dr. Ernest, Dr. Basil, Michael and Lawrence. He is survived by his wife Rena of 71 years; a brother Louis of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Military rites will be provided at the time of burial by the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said from 5:30-6 p.m. prior to the visitation. At other hours they may be contacted at the residence, 2633 Lakeridge Circle.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. 7th St., or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., Rome, GA 30161.