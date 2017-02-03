Six Indicted for Burglarizing Gun Stores in Three States and Trafficking Firearms

Devonnaire Coffey, Darryle Butler, Bilal Maxey, Natasha Turner, Asia Keith, and Prather Abrams, have been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to steal 129 firearms from gun stores in Georgia, North and South Carolina. Coffey, Butler, Turner, and Keith were additionally charged with theft of firearms and possession of stolen firearms. Butler further faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

“We’ve seen a recent uptick in gun store burglaries in the district,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn. “The theft of firearms, and subsequent illegal trafficking of them, unfortunately leads to more gun violence in our community.”

“The indictment of these individuals is the result of ATF successfully working in collaboration with our state and local partners to aggressively investigate the theft of firearms from federal firearms licensees. Unfortunately, all too often, these stolen firearms go directly into the hands of violent criminals and are eventually recovered at crime scenes in our own communities and in other regions of the country. ATF remains committed to continuing to combat violent crime and the trafficking of stolen firearms,” said Special Agent in Charge CJ Hyman, ATF Charlotte Field Division.

According to U.S. Attorney Horn, the charges, and other information presented in court: Devonnaire Coffey, Darryle Butler, and Bilal Maxey allegedly burglarized gun stores in Georgia and North Carolina, where 129 firearms were stolen. Asia Keith and Natasha Turner allegedly served as lookouts during the burglaries. According to the indictment, Coffey, Butler, Maxey, Keith, and Turner attempted to burglarize three additional gun stores in Georgia and South Carolina. Prather Abrams allegedly participated in one of the burglaries in Georgia. Coffey and Butler sold the stolen firearms shortly after stealing them.

The multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries occurred at stores in McDonough, and Canton, Georgia, Charlotte and Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Devonnaire Coffey, 26, Darryle Butler, 27, Bilal Maxey, 24, all of Augusta, Georgia, and Prather Abrams, 35, of Decatur, Georgia, were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas. Natasha Turner, 25, of Augusta, Georgia, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard. Asia Keith, 20, of Augusta, Georgia, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand. Coffey, Butler, Maxey, Turner, Keith and Abrams were indicted by a federal grand jury on December 6, 2016.