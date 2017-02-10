Silver Creek Teen Arrested for Elderly Abuse

Mitchell Stryker Floyd, 20 of Silver Creek, was arrested on Thursday after he “willfully inflicted mental anguish” on an elderly person.

Reports stated that Floyd placed a 76 year-old victim in fear for her safety when he grabbed a remote control and slammed it on a table destroying it. Reports went on to say that Floyd then aggressively advanced toward the victim and drew back his fist and threatened to hit her.

The victim said that she suffered chest pain after she thought that Floyd was going to kill her and other family members in the home.

The incident occurred on Chulio Road.

Floyd is charged with exploitation of the disabled or elderly person.