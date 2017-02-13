Silver Creek Man Arrested for Attacking Woman and Children

Christopher John Crook, 42 of Silver Creek, turned himself into the Floyd County Jail Sunday after he was accused of choking a 40 year-old female victim before slamming her bed. Reports added that a 12 year-old girl witnesses the attack occurs.

Reports went on to say that Crook also pushed a 13 year-old boy against the wall by his throat while the child was attempting to stop the suspect from hurting the woman and child.

Crooke is charged with battery, fist degree cruelty to children, and cruelty to children for allowing child to witness family violence third degree.