Silver Creek Man Arrested After Harassing Off-Duty Police Officer

Tony Arden Ruth, 43 of Silver Creek, was arrested on Tuesday after police said he drove towards a vehicle in the parking lot of the former K-Mart location. Reports added that the victim was an off duty police officer.

Police stated that the altercation was done in an effort to “harass and intimidate” the victim, Officer Amy Nails.

Reports went on to say that Ruth committed the offense of impersonating an officer “when he flashed his vehicle’s lights, as well as, a flashlight in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the victim’s car.

Three children were in the vehicle of the victim’s while the incident occurred.

Ruth is charged with impersonating a public officer, aggressive driving, reckless conduct and cruelty to children.