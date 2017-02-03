Shorter Sweeps Alabama-Huntsville

The Hawks turned in a huge win Thursday night, topping 18th-ranked Alabama Huntsville 100-87 in front of the home fans in Rome, Ga. Shorter improves to 13-8 overall and 7-8 in the Gulf South Conference with the win; while the Chargers move to 16-5 on the season and 12-3 in conference play with the setback. After trading points during the opening minutes, Shorter took the lead 7-6 on a jumper from Damerit Brown to take a lead they wouldn’t give up. And, from there the home team quickly added to it, using a 19-9 run over the next five minutes to make it an 11 point game, 26-15, on a three from Alijah Bennett with 12:25 remaining in the opening half. The Hawks kept the momentum, despite the Chargers using a 10-6 run to cut the lead to six (31-25) on a three from Kip Owens with 9:17 to go in the frame. But, that was as close as UAH would get during the half as Shorter closed out the period with a 55-40 lead. The Chargers opened the second half on a 10-6 run to once again cut into the lead, getting as close as 11 during the frame. But, Shorter kept the advantage and led by as many as 18 on few different occasions during the period, first after a 22-5 run over a five minute span, capped off by a three from Brown, brought the Hawks’ lead to 73-55 with just over nine minutes remaining. Down the stretch, the Hawks held off UAH to maintain their advantage, and hit the century mark on a free throw from Phil Taylor for the final point of the contest. The Chargers shot 49.2% for the game; while the Hawks converted on 42.9% of their attempts. But, the Hawks saw the difference in rebounds as they tallied 44 to UAH’s 30; while holding a 14-2 advantage on offensive rebounds, and posting a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points. Brown had a career day for the Hawks in the win as the freshman finished with 34 points – 13-19 from the field, and 8-10 from three. Taylor posted 39 points in the win, with 16 coming from the free throw line. Amonte Potter also finished in double-figures for the Hawks, chipping in with 13 points. While, Eric Ross finished with a game high 13 rebounds. The Hawks will look to extend their win streak to three as they travel to North Alabama for a 4:00pm ET (3:00pm CT) start from Flowers Hall on the campus of UNA. Shorter lost the first meeting of the teams, 87-86, a few weeks ago. The Lady Hawks completed the season sweep of Alabama Huntsville Thursday night, topping the visiting Chargers 70-40 in front of the home crowd of the Winthrop-King Centre. The win improves Shorter to 8-12 overall and 7-8 in the Gulf South Conference; while UAH slips to 4-16 on the season and 3-12 in the GSC. The win also gives the Lady Hawks the win in each of the last seven meetings between the teams. Shorter jumped out to a big lead, setting the tone early for how the game would go as they scored the game’s first 12 points. During the run, Raven Fair and Taylor Adams tallied four points each; while Jackie Hudson and Brittany Greene also got into the scorebook early for the Lady Hawks. The Chargers finally broke through with a layup from Chandler Elder with 3:12 to play in the quarter for their first points of the game. Only to have the Lady Hawks tally a 9-4 run over the final three minutes to take a 21-6 advantage into the second quarter. In the second frame, Shorter once again held the visitors to single digits in points, while tacking on twelve of their own to make it a 33-13 game at the break. And, in the third, the Lady Hawks kept the Chargers to just a layup and two free throws through the ten minutes, while extending their lead to 50-17 moving into the final minutes. During the fourth period, Shorter took its largest lead of the game on a three from Jordan McCarver with 6:37 to go to cap off a 10-1 run that gave the home team a 60-18 advantage. The Chargers, however, picked things up in the final moments, outscoring the Lady Hawks 22-10 over the final six minutes, but it wasn’t enough as Shorter held on for the win, 70-40. The Lady Hawks’ reserves made the most of their time in the game, tallying 42 points; with the game’s scoring leaders coming from that group. Domonique Clune led the effort for Shorter with 13 points as she made each of her shots on the night – 5-5 from the field, 2-2 from three, and 1-1 from the line. McCarver also finished in double-figures, for the first time this year, as she chipped in with 12 points. As a team, the Lady Hawks posted their best shooting night of the year, connecting on 52.9% of their shots, while holding UAH to a 25% night. Shorter also held a 43-27 advantage in rebounds. The Lady Hawks will look to keep the momentum going Saturday as they travel to North Alabama to take on a Lions’ squad that’s dropped its last three. UNA won the first meeting of the teams, 76-74. Game time is set for 2:00pm EST (1:00pm CT) from Flowers Hall in Florence, Ala.