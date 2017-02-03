Shorter Sweeps Alabama-Huntsville

The Lady Hawks completed the season sweep of Alabama Huntsville Thursday night, topping the visiting Chargers 70-40 in front of the home crowd of the Winthrop-King Centre.
The win improves Shorter to 8-12 overall and 7-8 in the Gulf South Conference; while UAH slips to 4-16 on the season and 3-12 in the GSC. The win also gives the Lady Hawks the win in each of the last seven meetings between the teams.
Shorter jumped out to a big lead, setting the tone early for how the game would go as they scored the game’s first 12 points. During the run, Raven Fair and Taylor Adams tallied four points each; while Jackie Hudson and Brittany Greene also got into the scorebook early for the Lady Hawks.
The Chargers finally broke through with a layup from Chandler Elder with 3:12 to play in the quarter for their first points of the game. Only to have the Lady Hawks tally a 9-4 run over the final three minutes to take a 21-6 advantage into the second quarter.
In the second frame, Shorter once again held the visitors to single digits in points, while tacking on twelve of their own to make it a 33-13 game at the break. And, in the third, the Lady Hawks kept the Chargers to just a layup and two free throws through the ten minutes, while extending their lead to 50-17 moving into the final minutes.
During the fourth period, Shorter took its largest lead of the game on a three from Jordan McCarver with 6:37 to go to cap off a 10-1 run that gave the home team a 60-18 advantage. The Chargers, however, picked things up in the final moments, outscoring the Lady Hawks 22-10 over the final six minutes, but it wasn’t enough as Shorter held on for the win, 70-40.
The Lady Hawks’ reserves made the most of their time in the game, tallying 42 points; with the game’s scoring leaders coming from that group. Domonique Clune led the effort for Shorter with 13 points as she made each of her shots on the night – 5-5 from the field, 2-2 from three, and 1-1 from the line. McCarver also finished in double-figures, for the first time this year, as she chipped in with 12 points.
As a team, the Lady Hawks posted their best shooting night of the year, connecting on 52.9% of their shots, while holding UAH to a 25% night. Shorter also held a 43-27 advantage in rebounds.
The Lady Hawks will look to keep the momentum going Saturday as they travel to North Alabama to take on a Lions’ squad that’s dropped its last three. UNA won the first meeting of the teams, 76-74. Game time is set for 2:00pm EST (1:00pm CT) from Flowers Hall in Florence, Ala.