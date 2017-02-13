Several Arrested for Burglary and Drugs

On February 10, 2017 investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office located and interviewed a suspect on a burglary case. While conducting the interview the suspect was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. William Lane Poe Jr, 33, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators obtained information on the location of stolen property and conducted a search warrant at a trailer in Green Acres Trailer Park in Fort Payne where stolen property was recovered. Nine individuals where in the trailer at the time of the search warrant. During the search, methamphetamine was found in the home. Geneva Faye Waddell, 50, of Fort Payne; Mason Delane Gregory, 21, of Mentone; Tara Whitney Peacock, 29, of Henagar; Allison Leigh Gledhill, 25, Fort Payne; Calvin Glenn Waddell, 58, of Fort Payne; Ashley Dawn Harris, 27, of Crossville; Gary Mitchell Gregory Jr, 22, of Mentone; William Thomas Crane II, 39, of Crossville; were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. James Douglas Edmondson, 44, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with trafficking possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Sheriff Harris states “The success of any investigation is due to the persistence of following up on any and all information, regardless of how small it may be. Our investigators and deputies along with Fort Payne Police Department worked on this case all weekend and continue to follow up on leads. Once again the public has been a key factor in these arrests. Please continue to contact us 256-845-3801 or www.dekalbcountysheriff.org. All tips can be left anonymously.”