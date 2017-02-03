Senior Deputy Officer, Randall Scott Watts, age 52, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2017. He was born on September 17, 1964 in Rome, Georgia a son of the late Roy Nelson Watts and Janice Sparks Watts.

Senior Deputy Watts had a long and successful career in law enforcement. During his twenty plus years of service he had worked for the Floyd County Sheriffs Office from 1994 until 2005. He then began working for the Polk County Sheriffs Office, where he continued to work and earned the rank of Senior Deputy Officer until his health declined in November 2016. Senior Deputy Watts had also been involved with the Toys for Tots Program in Polk County for several years.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Sparks Watts; his brother and sister in law, Jason and Laura Watts; his nephew, Kolby Dawson Watts; his grandmother, Grace Sparks and aunts, Jackie Watts and Faye and Wayne Hindman. A number of cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Senior Deputy Officer Scott Watts will be conducted on Saturday morning, February 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Agan and Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Cemetery with Rev. Randy Vines officiating.

The Family will receive friends on Friday evening, February 3, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Kolby Watts, Dwain Roberts, Roland Devor, Keith Redden, Chip Blankinship and Jim Martin. Members of the Polk County Law Enforcement and the Floyd County Law Enforcement will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

