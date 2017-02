Tammy Ann Poole, 48 of Rome, was arrested Monday on numerous charges following an altercation on Excelsior Street.

Reports stated that Poole allegedly went to a home and took a photo frame. The victim reported that when they arrived home, Poole hit him in the face. They added that Poole then used a garden shovel to hit the victim’s vehicle.

Poole is charged with burglary, aggravated stalking, simple battery and criminal trespassing.