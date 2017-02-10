Rome Woman Arrested After Slicing Other Woman’s Face

Christy Michelle Dover, 42 of Rome, was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attempted to kill a 48 year-old woman with a knife.

Reports stated that an altercation on Tumlin Drive almost turned deadly when Dover grabbed a folding knife and then refused to allow the woman to leave the home. The victim stated that Dover cut her across the eye, leaving her face disfigured and with seriously bodily harm.

Reports added that Dover then proceeded to destroy the victim’s personal property.

When police arrived on the scene they located crack cocaine and a glass smoking pipe for the purpose of inhaling a controlled sibstance.

Dover is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.