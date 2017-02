David Haywood, 17, and Austin White, 18, both of Rome, were arrested this week after they were accused of entering a newer model Mitsubishi Outlander near a home on Highland Avenue at East 11th Street.

Reports stated that the suspects stole a black lunchbox, a work badge and over $20 in cash.

Reports added that the incident occurred during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Both are charged with felony entering an auto and loitering.