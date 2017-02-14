Rome Teen Arrested for Stealing ATV, Running from Police

Ewell Lydell Atwater Jr, 17 of Rome, of Rome was arrested Monday after he led police on a chase Sunday. Reports said that officers attempted to pull Atwater over on Kingston Avenue for driving on an expired tag and no break lights. However, police said Atwater fled the scene in his vehicle, while in the process crossing the center line into oncoming traffic.

Atwater, who was wanted for stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Calhoun Avenue, was found Monday at Reservation Street at Calhoun Avenue.

Atwater is charged with driving without license, attempting to elude police, failure to maintain lane, driving on an expired tag, no brake lights, driving without insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, theft by taking and obstruction of law enforcement.