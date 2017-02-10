Rome Police Investigating Electronic Thefts at Wal-Mart

Rome police have launched an investigation into a theft that occurred at the East Rome Wal-Mart on Thursday. Reports stated that two men were captured by surveillance cameras stealing a computer and three 55 inch television sets.

Police said that the suspects carried the items to the garden center early Thursday morning and then one proceeded to exit the store though the grocery entrance, but later reentered though the roof of the garden center.

Reports added that the man then hoisted the items though the roof where the second man was stationed to get them.

The total amount of items stolen was listed at $2,133.