Rome Man Wanted for Robbery of Falcons Jersey, Battery

According to WHBF radio in Bartow County, authorities are searching for a 37-year-old Rome man, Shamus Campbell, after he allegedly forced open the door to a home on Paige Street in Cartersville and robbed his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

Reports stated that after Campbell forced the door of the home open he pinned the victim against the wall with the door and then proceeded to hit her in the head with his fist. The victim then stated that Campbell stole an Atlanta Falcons jersey she was wearing and then proceeded to flee the scene.

WBHF added that Campbell admitted to a deputy over the phone that he broke the door, but that the victim owed him money. He refused to return to the scene.

Campbell is wanted for simple battery, burglary and robbery by sudden snatching.