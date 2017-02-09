Rome Man Rips Woman’s Pants in Car Attack

Donald Christopher Davis, 39, was charged Wednesday with an attack on a woman inside a vehicle on Gadsden Road in Cave Spring.

Report stated that Davis and the woman became engaged in an altercation which led to the woman having her pants rip. The victim also reported that Davis hit her in the head and struck her in the mouth with a bag.

Davis is charged with simple battery, and two counts of probation violation. There is also a hold on Davis from Euharlee.

He was arrested on Sunday for the probation charges.