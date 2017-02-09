Rome Man Guilty of Nightclub Murder

Jamal Nevin Foreman, 28 of Rome, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday. Foreman was convicted by a jury for the murder of 28 year-old Wreno Dantoine Fain outside the Lexus Lounge nightclub on July 20, 2014.

Fain was shot multiple times following a confrontation with Foreman. Reports said that while they never found the weapon they did find two .40 caliber shell casings with Fain’s blood near where they found Foreman the next morning.

Foreman’s attorney argued that a second shooter was the murderer, not his client.

He also argued that the lead in investigator in the case, Michelle Sims, did not testify in the hearing because she resigned in lieu of termination in January following performance issues.

Foreman was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 6.