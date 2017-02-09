Rome Man Found DUI and with numerous Drugs

Jesse William Tapp, 33 of Rome, was arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and South Hughes Street.

Report stated that officers pulled Tapp over following three “BOLO’s” on a vehicle that matched the description of the one Tapp was found driving.

Officers said that during the stop Tapp admitted to using alcohol and pills.

Reports went on to state that a search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a dental tool with suspected hash oil was found. Three firearms were also found in the vehicle.

Tapp is charged with DUI, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, drug related objects, two counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of synthetic marijuana.