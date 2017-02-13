Rome Man Found Burglarizing Home

David Lee Chittom, 30 of Rome, was arrested Sunday for burglarizing a home on Nelson Street in Silver Creek.

Reports stated that the home resident found Chittom inside the garage of the home and with its door lock broken.

Reports added that Chittom had stolen an air compressor, two drills and an assortment of hand tools all valued at $600.

Officers said that when they spotted Chittom he attempted to run away on foot. He was captured after a short chase.

Chitton is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by taking and probation violation.